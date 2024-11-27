Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq FY2024 Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.