Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 73253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,314 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 711,835 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 876,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 320,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

