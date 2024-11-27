Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Up 585.7% in November

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.9 %
Shares of RVPHW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
