Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Up 585.7% in November

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.9 %

Shares of RVPHW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.