Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Insider Karen E. Morgan-D’amelio Sells 1,430 Shares

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) insider Karen E. Morgan-D’amelio sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $14,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,052.80. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

RBKB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

