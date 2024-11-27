Robert Piconi Acquires 150,000 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,623,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,676.77. The trade was a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Vault Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 684.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 150,948 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

