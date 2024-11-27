Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,601 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $177,601.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,993.24. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $311,357.22.

On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $540,455.22.

Roblox Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

