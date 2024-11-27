Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 32361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Royal Helium Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million for the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

