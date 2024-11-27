RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USSG stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

