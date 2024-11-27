RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,588,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,145,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 834,385 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

