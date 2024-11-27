RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 737,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,626,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 588,489 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

