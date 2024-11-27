RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

