RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $138,000 in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

OVB opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

