RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4,798.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

