Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 943,226 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,680,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,226 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

