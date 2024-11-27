Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Safe & Green Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SGBX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 179,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,901. Safe & Green has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. It redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into Safe & Green, which are green building blocks for construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.