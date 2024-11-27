Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $13.69. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 386,848 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In related news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after buying an additional 387,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 833,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.