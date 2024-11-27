Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 293,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 701,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSL

Sasol Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $270,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.