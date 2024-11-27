Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 79907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).
Science in Sport Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.01 million, a PE ratio of -441.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Science in Sport
In other news, insider Henry Turcan bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £15,840 ($20,081.14). Company insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.
About Science in Sport
Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Science in Sport
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.