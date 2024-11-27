Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 79907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.01 million, a PE ratio of -441.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science in Sport

In other news, insider Henry Turcan bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £15,840 ($20,081.14). Company insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

