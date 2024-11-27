SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 3,985.2% in November

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 3,985.2% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 4,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 5.24% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

