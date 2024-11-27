Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.65, but opened at $66.95. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $72.79, with a volume of 568,868 shares.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,237. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semler Scientific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Stories

