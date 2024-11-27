Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,118,193.72 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.72, for a total transaction of $1,118,193.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,275 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,833. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.26, for a total transaction of $481,612.80.
  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 7,824 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $1,289,864.64.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44.
  • On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $145,789.89.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $1,044,783.66.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

Sezzle Trading Down 3.8 %

Sezzle stock traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $477.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities raised their target price on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

