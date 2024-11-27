Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,118,193.72 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.72, for a total transaction of $1,118,193.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,275 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,833. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.26, for a total transaction of $481,612.80.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 7,824 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $1,289,864.64.

On Monday, September 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44.

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

Sezzle Trading Down 3.8 %

Sezzle stock traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $477.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities raised their target price on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

