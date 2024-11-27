Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 1,366.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

ACGBY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 8,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.08. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

