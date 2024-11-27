Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Grows By 225.0%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 637,748 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 14.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 214,804 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 29.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 282,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 82,353.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,304 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

