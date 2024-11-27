Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Drops By 97.3%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the October 31st total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 2.0 %
AMMPF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.02. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.05.
AmmPower Company Profile
