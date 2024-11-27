Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 67.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BetterLife Pharma Trading Up 10.1 %

OTCMKTS BETRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,930. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.27. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

