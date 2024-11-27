Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Expands By 356.1%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 356.1% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.1 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF remained flat at C$11.19 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.06 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.79%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

