Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Expands By 638.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 638.7% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 224,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

