Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Expands By 638.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 638.7% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
