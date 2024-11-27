Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Decreases By 89.7%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

ELEMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 50,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

