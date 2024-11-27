Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Declines By 99.5%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.92% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FCA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
