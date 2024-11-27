Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 88.8%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,099. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $408.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.
About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
