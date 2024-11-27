Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 600.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $70.96 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8,348.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 65,706 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

