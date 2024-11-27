Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 600.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $70.96 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.