Short Interest in Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Expands By 2,509.9%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, a growth of 2,509.9% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 46.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Gaxos.ai Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of GXAI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,996. Gaxos.ai has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.
About Gaxos.ai
