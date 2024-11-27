Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 240.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

GELYY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,373. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

