Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Drops By 86.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Shares of GBOOY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. 157,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,735. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.