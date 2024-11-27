Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Drops By 98.3%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Jeffs’ Brands news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy bought 9,695 shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $34,029.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,178.92. This trade represents a 8.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 155,203 shares of company stock valued at $634,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

