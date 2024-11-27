Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Grows By 600.0%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 5,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.