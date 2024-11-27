Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Grows By 600.0%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 5,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
