Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 85.4%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $18.69 during trading on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
