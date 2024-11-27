Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 85.4%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $18.69 during trading on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

