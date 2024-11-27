Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Expands By 344.6%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 344.6% from the October 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Redeia Corporación Price Performance
Redeia Corporación stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Redeia Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $9.78.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redeia Corporación
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.