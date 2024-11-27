Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Expands By 344.6%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 344.6% from the October 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Redeia Corporación Price Performance

Redeia Corporación stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Redeia Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.