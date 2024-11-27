Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Expands By 800.0%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.71% of RF Acquisition worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFAC stock remained flat at $11.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. RF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

