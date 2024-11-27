Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Declines By 70.2%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sands China Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,420. Sands China has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

