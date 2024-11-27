Short Interest in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Drops By 66.9%

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Silynxcom Stock Up 2.8 %

SYNX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333. Silynxcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communications accessories in Israel, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers push-to-talk devices, communication controllers, and communication device cables and connectors; accessories and replacement parts; control boxes; in ear headsets and accessories, and headset systems; radio cables; Silynx apparel and gear products; and specialty products, as well as professional and maintenance support services.

