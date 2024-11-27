Short Interest in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Drops By 66.9%

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Silynxcom Stock Up 2.8 %
SYNX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333. Silynxcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
About Silynxcom
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silynxcom
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Silynxcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silynxcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.