Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Decreases By 91.2%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass Incorporated ( NASDAQ:SOPA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Society Pass as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Society Pass stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 33,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,007. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

