Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Decreases By 91.2%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Society Pass Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Society Pass stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 33,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,007. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.
Society Pass Company Profile
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Society Pass
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is a Dividend King?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.