Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 69.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Techtronic Industries stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $78.85.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

