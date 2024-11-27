Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 69.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Techtronic Industries stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $78.85.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
