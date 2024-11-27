Short Interest in Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL) Increases By 271.4%

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNTL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.99.

About Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF

Featured Stories

The Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (MNTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, concentrating on companies engaged in addressing disorders of the central nervous system and mental health worldwide. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

