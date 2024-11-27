Short Interest in Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL) Increases By 271.4%

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MNTL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.99.
About Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.