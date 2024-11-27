Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rises By 877.0%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 877.0% from the October 31st total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Trilogy Metals Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 135,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,727. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.32. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trilogy Metals
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.