Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Expands By 480.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 26,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,183. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Vodacom Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.1634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

