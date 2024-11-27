Short Interest in Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Expands By 200.0%

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHPS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

