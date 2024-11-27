Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.06. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 192,546 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after acquiring an additional 416,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 5,156,931 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 321,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 699,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,990 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile



Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

