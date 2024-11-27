Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Down 76.5% in November

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the October 31st total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Signing Day Sports Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Signing Day Sports stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 28,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,334. Signing Day Sports has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Get Signing Day Sports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signing Day Sports

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signing Day Sports stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signing Day Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signing Day Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.