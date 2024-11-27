Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the October 31st total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 42.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SYTA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $90.90.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

